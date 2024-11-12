Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,153 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,153 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,723,000 after acquiring an additional 431,077 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 929,800 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,444.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bwcp LP raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,805,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,874,000 after buying an additional 106,034 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZETA

About Zeta Global

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.