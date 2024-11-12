Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives $22.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE TSLX opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.06.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 89.32%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sixth Street Specialty Lending
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.