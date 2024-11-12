Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives $22.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,215,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,044,000 after purchasing an additional 82,398 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 616,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 95,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 949.8% during the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 202,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 183,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSLX opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 89.32%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

