Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys 127 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,464,951,000 after acquiring an additional 291,712 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,826,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,665,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,697,000 after buying an additional 298,645 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,461,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,458,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,366,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $507.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $511.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.41. The company has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.69 and a 1 year high of $533.29.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
Further Reading
