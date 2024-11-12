Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NMRK. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 35.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Newmark Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

