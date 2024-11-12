Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 60.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $1,572,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,508,000 after buying an additional 23,055 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $271.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $195.76 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.83.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.14. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.16.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $255.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,819.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $255.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

