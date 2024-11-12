G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. Barclays increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

GIII opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.80. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.54 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.04%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 67,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $2,030,524.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,923,071 shares in the company, valued at $118,869,051.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 34,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

