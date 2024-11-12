Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys 122 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $410.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.44 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.96. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $169.02 and a fifty-two week high of $412.95.

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.04.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

