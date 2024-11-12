Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $552,000 Stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PTLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Portillo’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portillo’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $904.89 million, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.78. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

