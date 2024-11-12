Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,641 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of SEA by 262.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 24.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEA by 86.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 33.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 180,059 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.54.

SEA Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE SE opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.46 and a beta of 1.52. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $101.93.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.