Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $805,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.4% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 95.2% in the third quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $108.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.78 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.93 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

