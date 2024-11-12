Analysts Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) PT at $116.83

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $135.80 on Thursday. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $72.10 and a 52 week high of $137.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2,830.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

