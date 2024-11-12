Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $19,510,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 899,946 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,431,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 497.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 344,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 286,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 586.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 318,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 271,836 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $15.81.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.