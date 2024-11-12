Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 103.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $585,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
VTWO opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $98.06.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
