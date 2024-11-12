Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,969 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

