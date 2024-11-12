Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 119.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,765 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,172,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,133,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,296,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 739,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 728,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF opened at $201.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.57 and a fifty-two week high of $201.86. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.07.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

