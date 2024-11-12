Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 13.5 %

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $49.89.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

