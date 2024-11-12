Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 20,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.37, for a total transaction of $341,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,607,523.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $423.00 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.77 and a 1 year high of $425.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $362.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

