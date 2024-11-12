XML Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,020 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $6,405,744.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,776.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

