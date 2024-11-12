Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $264.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $191.96 and a 12 month high of $265.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

