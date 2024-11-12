Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,715 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,300 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,107,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,263,000 after purchasing an additional 171,720 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,376,000 after buying an additional 466,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.9% during the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 7,293,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,061,000 after buying an additional 536,047 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.3 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.85%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

