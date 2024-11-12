Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,180 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,373 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,874 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,313 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BHP. Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 3.0 %

BHP opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.465 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.