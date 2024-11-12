XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAV. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter worth about $2,277,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,143,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 99,963 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 784.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 50,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 67.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 37,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $9.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $369,785.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,247,770 shares in the company, valued at $28,223,121.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 86,158 shares of company stock valued at $745,681 in the last ninety days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

