XML Financial LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 273,706 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 180,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDJ opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

