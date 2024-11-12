Atria Investments Inc Sells 310 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4,503.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 6.4% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,173.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,510.00 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,112.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3,018.37.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $46.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,055,777.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,634.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,202.71.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

