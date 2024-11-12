XML Financial LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 44,020 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $61.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

