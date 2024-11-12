XML Financial LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

XML Financial LLC lessened its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCPI opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

