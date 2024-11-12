Atria Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 132.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $66.48 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.