XML Financial LLC Purchases 7,000 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.08. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $21.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MGNX. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

