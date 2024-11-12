Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONL. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,122,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 189,201 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 618,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 35.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 525,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ONL opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

About Orion Office REIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is -25.97%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

