Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 227.9% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 897,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 623,787 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10,262.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 553,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,641,000 after buying an additional 548,204 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,396,000 after acquiring an additional 532,893 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4,020.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 406,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,366,000 after acquiring an additional 396,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 243.2% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 497,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,564,000 after acquiring an additional 352,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.35.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.85 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

