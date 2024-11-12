Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.28 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.62.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.