XML Financial LLC Buys Shares of 6,597 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $429,870.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,666,625.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $429,870.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,666,625.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $218,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,378. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,462,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,597,696. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.37 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

