Atria Investments Inc Buys 3,289 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.13 and a 12 month high of $76.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

