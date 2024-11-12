Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 748.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,416 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 1.38% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,586,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 695,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,204,000 after buying an additional 111,513 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,455,000. Finally, Bulltick Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000.

JBBB stock opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.0551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

