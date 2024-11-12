Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.99, for a total value of $1,562,012.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,505 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,959.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $10,633,777. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Equinix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $913.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $943.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $877.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $812.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.14 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.