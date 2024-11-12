Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.99, for a total value of $1,562,012.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,505 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,959.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $10,633,777. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix
Equinix Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of EQIX stock opened at $913.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $943.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $877.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $812.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.14 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.
Equinix Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.65%.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Equinix
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.