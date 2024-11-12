Atria Investments Inc Cuts Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000,000 after buying an additional 2,017,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,593,000 after acquiring an additional 867,180 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,215 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $161,300,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $706,822,000 after acquiring an additional 405,694 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $343.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.26.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.