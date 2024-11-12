Assetmark Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Matson worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MATX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX stock opened at $166.62 on Tuesday. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.60 and a 12 month high of $168.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.73 million. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,028,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,546,006.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.48, for a total value of $444,337.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,943.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,028,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,546,006.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,059. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

