BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Stake Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.47% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LCTU. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 197.4% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.