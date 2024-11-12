Assetmark Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.56% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DWX. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 44,166 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 139.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter.

DWX opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.40. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $39.22. The company has a market cap of $464.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

