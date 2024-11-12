Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,626 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $166.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.38. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $176.18. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

