Assetmark Inc. Buys 185,705 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 258.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,705 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 2.22% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 269,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $356.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

