Assetmark Inc. Sells 17,070 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,070 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,603,000 after acquiring an additional 379,228 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,895,000 after buying an additional 1,775,708 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,743,000 after buying an additional 394,399 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,305,000 after acquiring an additional 235,934 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $503,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,047,957.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,632 shares in the company, valued at $30,637,509.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $503,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,047,957.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,344 shares of company stock worth $4,529,897 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $183.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.11. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.16 and a twelve month high of $184.38.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

