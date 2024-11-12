Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 888.9% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in ANSYS by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Stock Up 1.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS opened at $346.33 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.81 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.88 and a 200 day moving average of $321.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANSS. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

