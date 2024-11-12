Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 41.0% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $217,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $97.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.59. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $101.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $616.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.52 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $7,212,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,267,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 12,448 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $1,093,930.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,686.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $7,212,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,920,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,267,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,640 shares of company stock valued at $13,754,712. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.