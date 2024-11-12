Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Stephens raised their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

F.N.B. stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.95.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $413.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.80 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 16.29%. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

