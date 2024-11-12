Assetmark Inc. Buys 938 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $174.61 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.78 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.08 and a 200-day moving average of $206.90.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.85 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,202. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.29.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

