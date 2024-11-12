The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 33.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $197.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.87. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

