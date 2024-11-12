iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Davis Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $101.02 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $101.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.