Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 175.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $289.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $234.45 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.36 and its 200 day moving average is $275.52.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

