Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Avnet by 35.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avnet by 4.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

